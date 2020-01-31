Greg Chalmers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chalmers finished his day tied for 100th at 3 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Greg Chalmers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Greg Chalmers at 1 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Chalmers chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 4 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Chalmers's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Chalmers got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Chalmers's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.