Greg Chalmers putts well in round two of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 31, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Greg Chalmers chips in for eagle at Waste ManagementIn the second round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Greg Chalmers chips in from just off the green to make eagle at the par-4 17th hole.
Greg Chalmers hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chalmers finished his day tied for 100th at 3 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Greg Chalmers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Greg Chalmers at 1 under for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Chalmers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Chalmers to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Chalmers chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Chalmers to 3 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 4 under for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Chalmers's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
Chalmers got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Chalmers's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
