Brian Gay hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 123rd at 6 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 9 under; Hudson Swafford and Adam Long are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Tony Finau and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gay hit his next to the primary rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 13th. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Gay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Gay's tee shot went 162 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Gay chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Gay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Gay's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Gay had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gay to 5 over for the round.