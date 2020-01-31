In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Ryan Armour hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Armour finished his round in 127th at 7 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 14 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Armour got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Armour at even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Armour chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

Armour tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 37 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Armour to 2 over for the round.

Armour's tee shot went 311 yards to the native area and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Armour chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Armour to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Armour hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Armour to 6 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 7 over for the round.