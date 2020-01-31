In his second round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 55th at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 13 under; Wyndham Clark is in 2nd at 12 under; and Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 183-yard par-3 green fourth, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hoffman's 140 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Hoffman's tee shot went 154 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 18th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Hoffman stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.