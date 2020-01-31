In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Matthew Wolff hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his round tied for 96th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a tee shot onto the 183-yard par-3 green fourth, Matthew Wolff suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Wolff got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.

At the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Wolff reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Wolff at 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Wolff's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Wolff chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wolff hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.