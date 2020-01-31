In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Patrick Flavin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Flavin finished his round tied for 110th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

Flavin got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to 1 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Flavin's tee shot went 134 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Flavin chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 2 over for the round.

Flavin's tee shot went 285 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Flavin to 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Flavin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Flavin's 124 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Flavin to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Flavin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to 2 over for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Flavin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Flavin to 3 over for the round.