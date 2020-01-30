-
Doc Redman putts well in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Doc Redman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Doc Redman hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Redman's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
