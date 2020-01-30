In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kyle Westmoreland hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Westmoreland finished his round tied for 35th at 1 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Kyle Westmoreland got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kyle Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Westmoreland's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Westmoreland hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Westmoreland hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Westmoreland at 2 over for the round.

After a 342 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Westmoreland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 48-foot putt for eagle. This put Westmoreland at 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Westmoreland hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 2 under for the round.