Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Wyndham Clark hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Clark hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Clark had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Clark's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 7 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Clark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 10 under for the round.