  • Wyndham Clark delivers a bogey-free 10-under 61 in the first at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Wyndham Clark gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark gets up-and-down for birdie at Waste Management

    In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Wyndham Clark gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 3rd hole.