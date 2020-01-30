-
-
Collin Morikawa shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
Collin Morikawa hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his round tied for 16th at 2 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley is in 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, J.B. Holmes, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Morikawa had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Morikawa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Morikawa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 163-yard par-3 16th, Morikawa missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Morikawa to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.