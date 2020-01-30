In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, J.B. Holmes, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley is in 4th at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Sungjae Im, Scott Piercy, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Wise's tee shot went 172 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Wise hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Wise chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Wise's tee shot went 145 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 under for the round.