Sepp Straka shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sepp Straka hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 117th at 3 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Straka got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 over for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 3 over for the round.
