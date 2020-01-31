J.T. Poston hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 49th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Poston hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 third, Poston's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Poston hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Poston to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.