Sebastián Muñoz hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 50th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Muñoz chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Muñoz's tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Muñoz hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.