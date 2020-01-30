In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Xander Schauffele hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under with Branden Grace, Sung Kang, Scott Piercy, Harris English, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, and Jon Rahm; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and J.B. Holmes and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the native area on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Schauffele hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Schauffele hit his tee shot 340 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schauffele's 112 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Schauffele got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.