Denny McCarthy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at even for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 58th at even par; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy's his second shot went 24 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McCarthy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.