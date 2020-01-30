-
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Bryson DeChambeau hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 49th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the par-5 third, DeChambeau's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
DeChambeau got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to even-par for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 14th, DeChambeau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 1 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to even for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, DeChambeau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.
