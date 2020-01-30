In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sam Burns hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Burns finished his round tied for 36th at 2 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sebastian Cappelen, Kevin Streelman, Keegan Bradley, Bud Cauley, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 7th at 5 under.

Burns got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Burns's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Burns's 166 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Burns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Burns chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Burns hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.