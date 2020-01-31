Adam Schenk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schenk's 115 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 12th, Schenk hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

At the 332-yard par-4 17th, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.