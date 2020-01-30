  • Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm hits his 111-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm birdies No. 6 at Waste Management

    In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm hits his 111-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.