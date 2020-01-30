-
Jon Rahm shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm birdies No. 6 at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm hits his 111-yard approach 14 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Jon Rahm hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under with Sung Kang, Scott Piercy, Harris English, K.J. Choi, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, and Branden Grace; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; and J.B. Holmes and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Rahm hit his 91 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Rahm's 110 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Rahm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.
