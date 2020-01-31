-
Viktor Hovland putts well in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hovland finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Viktor Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.
Hovland got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.
