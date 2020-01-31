Trey Mullinax hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his round tied for 48th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Mullinax at 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mullinax chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 12th green, Mullinax suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mullinax at even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Mullinax hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 under for the round.