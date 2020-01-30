In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Brandon Hagy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 14th at 4 under; J.B. Holmes, Wyndham Clark, and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 7 under; Byeong Hun An, Harris English, Bud Cauley, and Tom Hoge are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Sungjae Im, Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley, K.J. Choi, Sebastian Cappelen, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 8th at 5 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hagy's 174 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Hagy had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Hagy hit his 239 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 14th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Hagy hit an approach shot from 204 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hagy to 5 under for the round.