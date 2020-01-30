-
Robby Shelton shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his round tied for 51st at 2 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Shelton's tee shot went 165 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Shelton had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Shelton got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.
