In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Austin Cook hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 113th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Cook hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cook at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cook hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cook hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 third. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Cook got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Cook's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cook's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 3 over for the round.