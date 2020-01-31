  • Austin Cook shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Austin Cook hits his tee shot 307 yards and stopped it just short of the green at the par-4 17th hole. He would get up-and-down for birdie.
    Highlights

    Austin Cook birdies No. 17 at Waste Management

