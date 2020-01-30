-
Talor Gooch putts well in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Talor Gooch hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Gooch finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 310 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Talor Gooch chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Gooch chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Gooch's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
