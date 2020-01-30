Alex Smalley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 106th at 2 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.

Smalley hit his drive 326 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Native Area, setting himself up for a birdie on the 13th. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Smalley hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Smalley hit his tee shot 319 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.