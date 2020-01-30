In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottie Scheffler hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 18th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to even for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Scheffler's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Scheffler's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Scheffler hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.