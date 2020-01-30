In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 87th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 11th, Duncan's 181 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 262 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

At the 558-yard par-5 third, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Duncan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 1 over for the round.