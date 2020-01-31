-
-
Daniel Berger putts well in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
-
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
-
Highlights
Daniel Berger sinks 23-footer for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Daniel Berger drains a 23-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Daniel Berger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Daniel Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 18th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Berger chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 third, Berger chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.