Corey Conners finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 58th at even par; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Harris English, K.J. Choi, Sungjae Im, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Conners got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 472-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
Conners hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 63-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Conners's 171 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.
