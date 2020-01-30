Max Homa hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his round tied for 83rd at 1 over; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Nate Lashley is in 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 10th hole, Max Homa had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Homa's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 14th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Homa chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Homa hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 fourth, Homa hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.