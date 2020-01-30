Sungjae Im hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with K.J. Choi and Nate Lashley; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Im chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 215-yard par-3 seventh green, Im suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Im at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Im hit his 240 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Im hit his tee shot 321 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.