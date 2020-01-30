Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; J.B. Holmes is in 1st at 7 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Nate Lashley is in 4th at 5 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Keith Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Mitchell's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.