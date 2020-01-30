-
J.J. Spaun comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Spaun finished his round tied for 24th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jon Rahm and Nate Lashley are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, J.B. Holmes, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, and Branden Grace are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, J.J. Spaun had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Spaun hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
