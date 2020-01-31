In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 123rd at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 9 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

Kim got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

Kim hit his tee at the green on the 183-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

Kim's tee shot went 283 yards to the native area and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 10th, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 13th. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Kim got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 5 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Kim's tee shot went 127 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kim's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.