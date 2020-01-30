In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ryder finished his round tied for 66th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Ryder hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 442-yard par-4 18th, Ryder went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ryder's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ryder had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.