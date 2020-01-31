-
Mark Hubbard putts well in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Mark Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a 331 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
