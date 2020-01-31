-
Patrick Rodgers putts well in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 30, 2020
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 428-yard par-4 10th, Patrick Rodgers reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Patrick Rodgers at 1 under for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Rodgers's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
At the 332-yard par-4 17th Rodgers hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 14 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Rodgers at 4 under for the round.
