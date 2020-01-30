-
Cameron Smith shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Smith chips in for birdie at Waste ManagementIn the opening round of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Cameron Smith chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-3 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Cameron Smith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 97th at 5 over; Tom Hoge and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley is in 3rd at 5 under; and Branden Grace, Sung Kang, J.B. Holmes, Scott Piercy, Harris English, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Smith got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Smith got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Smith to 3 over for the round.
Smith missed the green on his first shot on the 163-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 over for the round.
On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 fifth, Smith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smith to 4 over for the round.
Smith's tee shot went 297 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 432-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Smith to 5 over for the round.
