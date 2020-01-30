In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Martin Trainer hit 10 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 113th at 7 over; Tom Hoge, J.B. Holmes, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley is in 4th at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Sungjae Im, Scott Piercy, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, K.J. Choi, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Branden Grace are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Trainer's 214 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a 349 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Trainer chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 third, Trainer chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, carding a par. This kept Trainer at even for the round.

Trainer got a double bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Trainer's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 13th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Trainer got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Trainer to 4 over for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Trainer's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.