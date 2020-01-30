In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 third, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hoge hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hoge's 186 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Hoge hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th Hoge hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.