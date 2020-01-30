In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Mackenzie Hughes hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 75th at 3 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Byeong Hun An, and Jon Rahm are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Branden Grace, Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, Sung Kang, and J.B. Holmes are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Hughes's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

Hughes his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to even-par for the round.

Hughes hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Hughes got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hughes hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.