Beau Hossler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Beau Hossler hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 first. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hossler had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Hossler hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hossler's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 13th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.