In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Long's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even-par for the round.

Long hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Long had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Long hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 13th. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Long chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.