Lanto Griffin hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 111th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 9 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 403-yard par-4 first, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Griffin hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Griffin went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Griffin had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Griffin chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 332-yard par-4 17th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.