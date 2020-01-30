-
Chesson Hadley shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Waste Management Phoenix Open
January 30, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Chesson Hadley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 95th at 2 over; Billy Horschel is in 1st at 8 under; Wyndham Clark and J.B. Holmes are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Byeong Hun An, Harris English, Tom Hoge, and Bud Cauley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Hadley got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 553-yard par-5 15th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Hadley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.
On the 558-yard par-5 third, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.
