In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Peter Malnati hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his round tied for 34th at 2 under; Wyndham Clark and Billy Horschel are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An, and Harris English are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 558-yard par-5 13th hole, Malnati hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Malnati's 171 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 15th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 163-yard par-3 16th, Malnati's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.