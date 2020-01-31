Sebastian Cappelen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cappelen finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 10 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 first hole, Cappelen had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Cappelen hit his 271 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 4 under for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 seventh, Cappelen hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cappelen to 4 under for the round.

At the 453-yard par-4 ninth, Cappelen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Cappelen at 5 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 12th, Cappelen's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 332-yard par-4 17th, Cappelen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cappelen to 3 under for the round.

Cappelen got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cappelen to 1 under for the round.