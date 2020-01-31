In his first round at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Hudson Swafford hit 4 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his round tied for 8th at 5 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 9 under; Billy Horschel is in 2nd at 8 under; and J.B. Holmes is in 3rd at 7 under.

Hudson Swafford got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hudson Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, Swafford's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 sixth hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

Swafford hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 ninth. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 11th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Swafford's 176 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

At the 163-yard par-3 16th, Swafford hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.